Kejriwal Petitions SC Seeking Extension Of Interim Bail By 7 Days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court for a seven-day extension of his interim bail on medical grounds, according to an announcement by the AamAadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.
Kejriwal was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on May 10, after spending 50 days in custody on corruption charges linked to an alleged liquor policy scam. The Supreme Court had granted him bail until June 1.
AAP stated that Kejriwal has lost 7 kilograms since his arrest, and his elevated ketone levels could indicate a serious health condition. Doctors have advised him to undergo a Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET-CT) scan along with other medical tests, prompting his request for an extension of the interim bail.
Since his release, Kejriwal has been actively campaigning for the INDIA bloc in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, shortly after the election schedule was announced.
Kejriwal's current bail is valid until June 1, and he is required to surrender on June 2. While he can participate in election campaigning, he is prohibited from attending to his duties as Chief Minister.
The Supreme Court imposed several conditions during his interim bail, including prohibiting him from interacting with witnesses or accessing official files related to the case. Additionally, he is not allowed to comment on his involvement in the case and can only sign official files if necessary for obtaining clearance or approval from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases over a six-week period from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes and announcement of results scheduled for June 4.