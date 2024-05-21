Kejriwal Predicts INDIA Alliance Victory with Over 300 Seats in Upcoming Elections

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, Arvind Kejriwal, has made a bold projection for the upcoming central government elections, declaring that the INDIA bloc is poised to secure over 300 seats. Kejriwal based his assertion on recent survey results, confidently stating that the BJP will be defeated in the polls.
Addressing the public, Kejriwal emphasized the significance of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections and pointed to survey findings indicating strong support for the INDIA alliance. He rebuffed allegations that AAP supporters were being labeled as "Pakistani" by BJP leaders, citing the overwhelming electoral support his party has received in Delhi and Punjab.
Kejriwal challenged BJP leader Amit Shah's recent remarks, questioning whether the people of Delhi and Punjab, who voted AAP into power with significant margins, should be unjustly branded as Pakistani. He further underscored the widespread support AAP has garnered in other states, including Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh, questioning the fairness of such labeling.
Accusing Shah of arrogance, Kejriwal asserted that the BJP's aspirations for power were misguided, stating, "PM Modi has chosen you as his successor. You became so proud of this that you started abusing and threatening people. You have not become PM yet and you have become so arrogant. For your information, let me tell you that you are not becoming the PM, because people are not forming the BJP government on June 4.”
It is to be noted that CM Kejriwal's statement comes amidst escalating political tensions and anticipation surrounding the upcoming elections, with his confident prediction adding fuel to the already heated electoral landscape.