Kejriwal Skips ED Summons; Slated to Hold Road Show in MP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, reports said.
Sources said that the Delhi CM is slated to hold a road show along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli today.
"He will be going to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli where he will take part in a roadshow along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He will leave for Madhya Pradesh in a while," a report said.
Kejriwal was supposed to depose at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 a.m. today for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. However, reports emerged that he wrote to the ED demanding the withdrawal of its notice.
Kejriwal in his letter to the ED wrote, “The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is to say the least is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law.”
He further alleged that the said summons appears to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.
"Being the National Convenor and a stay campaigner of the Aam Aadmi Party, a National Party, which is contesting elections, I am required to travel for campaigning and to provide political guidance to my field workers of Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.