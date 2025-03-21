Kerala Becomes First State to Establish Senior Citizens Commission

Kerala has become the first state in India to pass a law establishing a dedicated commission for senior citizens, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission Bill, passed by the state assembly on Wednesday, aims to safeguard the rights, welfare, and rehabilitation of the elderly. Hailing this milestone, Vijayan stated that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is committed to policies that prioritize the well-being of senior citizens.

"Kerala, which leads the nation in elderly welfare, is setting another example in this field," the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post. "With this commission, we will be able to ensure the rehabilitation, security, and welfare of senior citizens more effectively."

The commission will focus on addressing challenges faced by the elderly, including neglect, exploitation, and loneliness. It will also formulate guidelines to tackle these issues while promoting initiatives that enable senior citizens to contribute their skills for the benefit of society.

Vijayan emphasized that the commission would not only enhance elderly welfare but also encourage their active participation in building a "New Kerala."

"It is the responsibility of the state to safeguard the well-being of senior citizens, and the government is committed to fulfilling this duty with the utmost excellence," he added.