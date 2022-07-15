Kerala Becomes First State To Have Its Own Internet Service

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday that the state had become the first and only in the country to have its own internet service.

The announcement was made as the Kerala Fiber Optic Network Limited (KFON) obtained Internet Service Provider (ISP) license from the department of telecommunications.

The ambitious IT infrastructure project of the state government was initiated to make internet accessible to everyone in the state.

The CM said that with this, the project to bridge the digital divide in the society can commence its operations.