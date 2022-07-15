Assam: 477 Kgs Marijuana Seized By Police In Bokajan

A massive consignment of marijuana was seized on Friday and a person was arrested in connection with it at Bokajan in Assam.
According to reports, the seizure was made during a joint stop-and-search operation, launched by the police based on specific inputs, at Khakrajan under Barpathar police station in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
A team of policemen under SI (UB) Dipen Barua, officer in-charge at Barpathar, SI (UB) Kulendra Nath, ASI Bidya Borah and troopers of C 20 CRPF camp in Bokajan set up a naka checkpoint at which the seizure was made.
Officials said that at around 6.30 am today, a truck coming from Dimapur was intercepted and searched during which as many 46 packets of cannabis were recovered.
The truck had registration numbers NL 01 A 0164, they added.
Police further informed that the seized narcotic substances weighed around 477 kilograms and were concealed in the external cabin hood of the truck.
Meanwhile, police also arrested one person on charges of smuggling the drugs into the state.
The smuggler has been identified as Ram Chandra Yadav, aged 57 years. Originally from Saraya village in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, he is a resident of Beltola Tiniali under Basistha police station in Guwahati.
“Tha Ganja packets were seized under the physical supervision of John Das, APS, SDPO Bokajan,” police said in a statement.