Assam: 477 Kgs Marijuana Seized By Police In Bokajan

A massive consignment of marijuana was seized on Friday and a person was arrested in connection with it at Bokajan in Assam.

According to reports, the seizure was made during a joint stop-and-search operation, launched by the police based on specific inputs, at Khakrajan under Barpathar police station in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

A team of policemen under SI (UB) Dipen Barua, officer in-charge at Barpathar, SI (UB) Kulendra Nath, ASI Bidya Borah and troopers of C 20 CRPF camp in Bokajan set up a naka checkpoint at which the seizure was made.

Officials said that at around 6.30 am today, a truck coming from Dimapur was intercepted and searched during which as many 46 packets of cannabis were recovered.