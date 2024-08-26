Kerala Man Arrested for Rape, Theft of 70-Year-Old Woman’s Gold Ornament

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman at her residence in Kayamkulam, near Alappuzha, Kerala. The accused, identified as Dhanesh from Kanakakunnu, reportedly assaulted the elderly woman after throwing chilli powder on her on Saturday night.
According to police, Dhanesh stole approximately seven sovereigns of gold from the victim and was apprehended while attempting to sell the stolen ornaments. "He left after locking the door from outside and took her mobile phone. The woman was unable to seek help until neighbors found her the following morning and rushed her to the hospital," the police stated.
The Police further mentioned that Dhanesh had specifically targeted the woman, knowing she was living alone.