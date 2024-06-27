Kerala Man Dies in Train Mishap as Upper Berth Falls Due to Improper Chaining

A 60-year-old man from Kerala tragically passed away after sustaining injuries when an upper berth seat fell on him in a train coach due to improper chaining by another passenger, according to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on June 16 aboard the sleeper coach of train number 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express while the train was passing through Warangal district, Telangana. Ali Khan C K, traveling to Agra with a friend, was seated in the lower berth when the mishap took place, resulting in neck injuries. Initially treated at a hospital in Ramagundam, he was later transferred to Hyderabad where he succumbed to his injuries on June 24.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident.
According to a social media post by the Ministry of Railways (@Spokesperson Railways), the upper berth seat fell due to improper chaining by another passenger. The post clarified that the seat was not damaged or faulty upon inspection at Nizamuddin station.
The unfortunate incident has raised concerns over passenger safety and the proper maintenance of train amenities.