Kerala Man Dies in Train Mishap as Upper Berth Falls Due to Improper Chaining

The incident occurred on June 16 aboard the sleeper coach of train number 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express while the train was passing through Warangal district, Telangana. Ali Khan C K, traveling to Agra with a friend, was seated in the lower berth when the mishap took place, resulting in neck injuries. Initially treated at a hospital in Ramagundam, he was later transferred to Hyderabad where he succumbed to his injuries on June 24.