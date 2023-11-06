Rajasthan: Bus Loses Control Falls On Rail Track Leaving 4 Dead, 34 Injured

At least four people were killed and another 34 people were injured after a bus with over 70 passengers lost control and fell on a railway track near Dausa Collectorate circle, officials said.
The police said that the incident took place on Sunday night and all the injured were rushed to Dausa district hospital by Kotwali police in a dozen ambulances.
Police said, "The bus going from Haridwar to Jaipur overturned 30 feet below the culvert near the collectorate intersection Dausa. There were around 70, 80 people in the bus."
"Due to critical conditions, nine passengers were referred to Jaipur. Four passengers died, two women and two men were among the dead. The bodies of the deceased are kept in the mortuary of Dosa District Hospital," they added.
Dausa District Collector Qamar Chaudhary, ADM Rajkumar Kaswa and Sub-divisional Officer Sanjay Gora rushed to the site of the accident after receiving information and also visited the Dosa District Hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured people.
Following the accident, railway operations were affected for some time and train services remained halted for several hours.
District Collector Qamar Chaudhary told ANI, "The train going from Jaipur to Delhi has been stopped for some time the bus has been taken away from the track with the help of a crane and the track has been made smooth.
Regarding the matter, a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter. Further information is awaited.