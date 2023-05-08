Kerala: Tourist Boat Capsizes In Malappuram, 21 Killed

At least 21 people have died after a boat capsized in Kerala’s Malappuram, according to the regional fire range officer on Monday. The incident took place in the Malappuram district of Kerala where the tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.
The regional fire range officer Shiju KK was quoted by ANI as saying, “So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not.” Several vehicles reached the spot and rescue operations were initiated as soon as possible.
Following the accident, Kerala health minister Veena George called for an emergency meeting of the state health department at midnight. She directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the people injured in the unfortunate incident.
The health minister also directed officials to speed up the post mortem process. According to reports, strict instructions were laid out to start the post-mortem process at 6 am on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident on Sunday and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.
In a tweet, CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends.”
Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to the next of kin of the deceased.
He wrote on Twitter on Sunday night, “Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi.”