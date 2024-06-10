Kerala's First BJP MP Suresh Gopi Wants To Quit Modi Ministry; Here's Why

Shortly after his inauguration as a Minister of State, Suresh Gopi, the first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala under the BJP banner, expressed his expectation of being "relieved" from the position soon, citing his enduring passion for acting in films.
This statement raised speculation about his dissatisfaction with his new role, especially considering his significant electoral achievement in Thrissur. Despite rumors of a possible resignation, Gopi denied any such intention.
"I want to work as an MP. I did not demand or want it. I had told the party that I was not interested in it. I think I will be relieved soon. People of Thrissur know very well, I will perform very well as an MP. [But] I want to act in films. I know I will be relieved," Gopi said.
He emphasized his confidence in delivering excellent performance as an MP for Thrissur, while also acknowledging his desire to pursue his film career, which includes several upcoming projects, notably one produced by Mammooty Kompany.
Gopi's political journey has seen him triumph over both Congress and CPI opponents, securing a significant victory margin in the process. His campaign, centered around the slogan 'Union Minister for Thrissur, Modi's Guarantee,' received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, who actively endorsed Gopi during the Lok Sabha elections and even attended his daughter's wedding at Kerala's renowned Guruvayoor temple.
Having previously been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP, Gopi's political career has had its share of setbacks, including losses in Assembly and Lok Sabha contests, prior to his triumph in Thrissur.
In response to Gopi's remarks, the Kerala unit of the Congress criticized his apparent change of heart, questioning the sincerity of his commitment to public service.
Taking to X, the party wrote, “actor and BJP MP Suresh Gopi took oath as MoS yesterday (Sunday) and portfolio is yet to be assigned. Today he wants to quit because he wants to do films!"
"He is sure that leadership will relieve him soon. BJP, Narendra Modi, why this mockery of voters? Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life and most importantly stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the Constitution," the post added.