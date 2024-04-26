Key Candidates In Phase 2 LS Polls; Assam’s Nagaon, Karimganj Sees Three-Way Battle

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Phase 2 is poised to be a battleground for prominent figures across India. From Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad to actor-turned-politician Hema Malini in Mathura, the contest is heating up.
Wayanad:
In Kerala's Wayanad constituency, a fierce showdown is expected between allies-turned-rivals, the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI). Rahul Gandhi faces stiff competition from CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's K Surendran.
Meerut:
Renowned actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram, is contesting from Meerut on BJP's ticket. He faces contenders from Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma and Bahujan Samaj Party's Devvrat Kumar Tyagi.
Mathura:
Hema Malini, aiming for a third consecutive win, is up against Mukesh Dhangar of Congress and Suresh Singh of BSP in Mathura.
Thiruvananthapuram:
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, seeking a fourth term, faces challenges from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar and CPI(M) leader Panniyan Ravindran.
Bangalore South:
BJP's Tejasvi Surya aims for a repeat victory in Bangalore South, contested strongly by INC's Soumya Reddy.
Rajnandgaon:
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel seeks a comeback, challenging BJP's dominance in Rajnandgaon against incumbent MP Santosh Pandey.
Kota:
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, eyeing a third term, contends against Congress' Prahlad Gunjal in Kota, Rajasthan.
In Assam..
In Assam, the Nagaon and Karimganj Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam are gearing up for a closely contested battle between the BJP, Congress, and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).
Nagaon, currently held by Congress, and Karimganj, by BJP, witness intense competition. BJP has fielded Suresh Bora, a recent Congress defector, in Nagaon, while Congress bets on incumbent Pradyut Bordoloi.
In Karimganj, BJP's Kripanath Mallah faces off against AIUDF's Sahabul Islam Choudhury and Congress' Advocate Hafeez Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.
With minority voters playing a crucial role, BJP faces an uphill task. However, division among minority votes between AIUDF and Congress might favor BJP.