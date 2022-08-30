Key Conspirator In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Held In Azerbaijan

An aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key suspect in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was detained in Azerbaijan.

Sachin Bishnoi, the suspect, used a fake passport for international travel and changed his identity to Tilak Raj Toteja.

After he claimed the responsibility of the murder of Punjabi singer turned politician Moose Wala in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29, he has been on the run.

The Delhi Police had mentioned that one of the key conspirators of Moose Wala’s killing, Sachin Bishnoi had fled India over a month before the incident went down.