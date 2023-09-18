Parliament Special Session: AAP Issues Three-Line Whip for Its MPs in RS

Ahead of the five-day special session of the Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued Three Line Whip to its MPs in the upper House asking them to be present in the Parliament during the session from September 18 to 22, reports emerged on Monday.
The whip issued to its MPs in Rajya Sabha on September 15 stated, “All the members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are hereby, informed that some very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming ‘special session.”
“In view of this, all members of the Aam Aadmi Party are requested to be positively present in the house from 11 AM onwards until the adjournment of the House from 18th September to 22nd September 2023 and support the stand of the party,” it added.
It may be mentioned that the special parliament session began today from 11 am during which eight bills, including the controversial bill on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, are likely to be taken up in the special session of the parliament.