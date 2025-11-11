King’s Baton Relay for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Unveiled in Delhi

Pranjal Pratim Das

The unveiling ceremony of the King’s Baton Relay for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games was held at DLF Avenue, Saket, on Tuesday. The event was graced by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, who officially unveiled the baton.

The ceremony was hosted by Dr. P.T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association (India), while Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, attended as the Guest of Honour.

The King’s Baton Relay is a symbolic journey carrying a message from His Majesty the King to athletes and communities across all Commonwealth nations and territories. The relay will traverse multiple countries before culminating at the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, celebrating unity, diversity, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

Also Read: IOA Lauds Young Indian Athletes for Stellar Show at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain