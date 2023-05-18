Kiren Rijiju Removed As Law Minister, Handed Ministry Of Earth Sciences

In a major rearrangement, the Centre on Thursday decided to instill Arjun Ram Meghal as the Union minister of law and justice, replacing Kiren Rijiju in the position.
In turn, Kiren Rijiju was handed the portfolio of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The reason behind this sudden decision to reshuffle the cabinet ministers has not come forth yet.
Earlier, Arjun Ram Meghwal was assigned the independent charge as the minister of state in the Ministry of Law and Justice, along with his existing portfolios.
Reacting to the sudden decision, Shiv Sena took a dig at the Centre without taking any names. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Is it because of the Maharashtra judgement embarrassment? Or the Modani- SEBI investigation?”
It may be noted that Kiren Rijiju had taken charge as the Union minister of Law and Justice on July 8, 2021. Speaking with the media on the occasion, Kiren Rijiju had said, “It is a huge responsibility for me to function as a Minister for Law and Justice. Fulfilling public expectations will be my priority and I will always try to keep transparency.
Before taking charge as Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju was Minister of State(I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July, 2021 and Minister of State of Minority Affairs from May 2014 to May 2019.