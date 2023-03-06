Government to Enforce Bill to Remove 65 More Obsolete Laws: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed that the Government is likely to enforce a bill in the Parliament session. This will resume on March 13, to revoke 65 more obsolete laws and other such provisions.

By addressing the 23rd Commonwealth Law Conference in Goa, the minister said that more than 4.98 crore cases are pending in different courts in India.

Moreover, the pendency would be handled using technology, with a "paperless judiciary" being the ultimate aim of the government.

He said, "Today, in every part of our country, every citizen is a beneficiary of the welfare steps taken by the Government of India. As a welfare state, it is very important that we listen to every individual.”



Rijiju said the Modi government has been at the forefront of taking various steps, especially in creating "ease of living" for common citizens. "Policies of the government regarding the ease of living are successful," he said.

The law minister said, “The government believes that laws are for the people and if laws become obstacles and compliances become a burden on the lives of people then such provisions must be done away with.”

"In the last eight-and-a-half years, we have removed 1,486 obsolete and redundant laws. In the ongoing budget session, which will resume on March 13, I am going to push a bill to remove another 65 bills (laws) and other provisions that are obsolete," he added.