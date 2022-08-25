Kiren Rijiju Reviews Highway Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, the managing director of the NHIDCL gave a detailed presentation on all the highway projects, as well as the Indo-China Border Road (ICBR) projects, being executed by the corporation.

He said that 15 projects have been completed and 25 are in progress. He also directed to speed up the construction work and said the contractors be directed to fully mobilise their manpower and resources so that the work can be taken up in full swing at the end of the current rainy reason.

The minister also said that he would like to visit the projects of the NHIDCL in the state in the last week of September.

It was also decided in the meeting that the pending issues of land acquisition, forest clearance and utility shifting would be taken up with the state government regularly for early resolution in the interest of the projects, keeping in view the strategic importance of these highway projects, an official statement said.

The NHIDCL assured the minister that the corporation will monitor all projects with contractors and authority engineers closely and intensely on regular basis for their early completion.