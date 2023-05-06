KKR Captain Nitish Rana’s Wife Allegedly Harassed in Delhi, 2 Arrested

The police in an official statement said, “On May 4 a complaint was received at PS Kirti Nagar through email in which the complainant alleged that on May 4 2023 at around 8:30 PM, she was going back to her home from Chattarpur to Model Town in her car with her driver. While waiting at the red light in Kirti Nagar area two guys on a bike crossed her car at a high speed and stopped their bike right in front of her car. They started staring at her and they banged her car with their hands.”