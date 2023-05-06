KKR Captain Nitish Rana’s Wife Allegedly Harassed in Delhi, 2 Arrested

A day after the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana was allegedly harassed by two persons, the Delhi Police have arrested the accused on Saturday for stalking and harassing in Kirti Nagar area.
Nitish Rana’s wife, Saachi Marwah alleged that she was chased by two youths as she was heading back home from Chattarpur in her car on Thursday night.
The accused have been identified as Chaitnaya Shivam and Vivek who are reportedly 18-years-old. Following the incident, Saachi lodged a complaint at Kirti Nagar Police Station via email informing them regarding the harassment.
The police in an official statement said, “On May 4 a complaint was received at PS Kirti Nagar through email in which the complainant alleged that on May 4 2023 at around 8:30 PM, she was going back to her home from Chattarpur to Model Town in her car with her driver. While waiting at the red light in Kirti Nagar area two guys on a bike crossed her car at a high speed and stopped their bike right in front of her car. They started staring at her and they banged her car with their hands.”
They informed that a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 103/23 dated 06.05.23 under sections 354/354D/427/506 IPC PS Kirti Nagar has been registered. During the further course of the investigation, CCTV footage of the said area was analysed from which the accused were identified as Chaitnaya Shivam age 18 years and Vivek age 18 years. Both were later arrested from their residence,” the statement mentioned.
Meanwhile, Saachi Marwah offered her gratitude to Delhi Police officials for the role they played in apprehending the accused after she filed a complaint.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “I would like to express my gratitude to, @DCPWestDelhi @Shokirtinagar , for his role in apprehending the boys who committed a wrongful act under the influence of youth rage. It is heartening to know that that those responsible have been held accountable for their actions.”