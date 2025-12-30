KLO Raises Separate State Demand, Rajbongshi Issues in Delhi Talks

Peace talks between the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and the Central Home Ministry are progressing in New Delhi.

The discussions are being led by Jeevan Singh Koch, leader of the KLO negotiating team, and have included several rounds of talks with mediator A.K. Mishra. The parties have reportedly completed multiple sessions and are exploring solutions to long-standing demands.

One key issue raised is the demand for a separate Kamtapur state, which the KLO has consistently advocated. In addition, proposals have been made concerning the recognition of the Rajbongshi community in Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal as a scheduled tribe, and to include the Rajbongshi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

