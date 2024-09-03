Kolkata Case: Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Arrested By CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, after a two-week-long interrogation regarding alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. Ghosh's arrest comes as part of a broader investigation that includes the rape and murder of a young doctor at the hospital last month.
Three other individuals were also taken into custody alongside Ghosh. They include Biplav Singha and Suman Hazara, vendors who supplied medicine to the hospital, and Afsar Ali, a security guard. The arrests mark a significant development in the dual investigations being conducted by the central agency.
The role of Sandip Ghosh has come under intense scrutiny following the discovery of the woman doctor's body on August 9. As the principal of the hospital at the time, questions have been raised about why Ghosh did not immediately file a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the incident. The Supreme Court has also criticized the delay, further intensifying the public outcry.
Adding to the controversy, Ghosh was transferred to another hospital just hours after resigning from his post under mounting public pressure. This move by the state government raised further concerns, with the Calcutta High Court suggesting that Ghosh take an extended leave rather than assume his new role. The CBI began questioning Ghosh on August 16, with each session lasting between 10 to 14 hours.
The financial irregularities case was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, leading to a search of Ghosh's residence on August 25. An official from the agency later stated that they had gathered "lots" of evidence during the investigation. Ghosh has since undergone two polygraph tests as part of the inquiry.
The investigation into financial misconduct was further fueled by an appeal from former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Hospital, Akhtar Ali. Ali requested that the Enforcement Directorate investigate the alleged financial crimes, accusing Ghosh of illegal activities such as the sale of unclaimed corpses, trafficking biomedical waste, and accepting commissions for passing tenders. Ali also claimed that students were pressured to pay between ₹5 and ₹8 lakh to pass their exams.
Following the allegations, Ghosh was suspended by the Indian Medical Association, and his appointment to the Calcutta National Medical College was met with strong resistance. Students locked him out of the principal's office, even before a Supreme Court order was issued against his appointment.
Despite Ghosh's arrest, protests continue to spread across Bengal, with doctors and civil society groups demanding the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The arrest has also drawn political reactions, with Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar accusing the state government of attempting to destroy evidence.
In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Majumdar stated, "Despite TMC government's attempts to destroy evidence, his [Sandip Ghosh's] corruption and wrongdoings will soon be exposed. The people of Bengal deserve the truth, and this arrest is a crucial step towards it."