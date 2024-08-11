Kolkata PG Student Murder: Bluetooth Headphones Crack Case, Lead to Arrest

A chilling murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has ignited widespread protests and public outrage. On Friday morning, the body of a postgraduate student was discovered in a semi-nude state in the seminar hall of the hospital. The shocking crime has drawn intense scrutiny and calls for justice.
The deceased woman was found with severe injuries, including a broken neck, and evidence suggests she was murdered following a brutal sexual assault. Initial autopsy results confirmed the cause of death as strangulation and smothering, with additional trauma evident on her body. Police have definitively ruled out suicide.
The investigation quickly zeroed in on Sanjoy Roy, who was apprehended following crucial evidence linking him to the crime scene. Roy's Bluetooth headphones, which he inadvertently left behind, played a pivotal role in his identification. Upon tracing the device's connection, authorities were able to link it directly to Roy's phone, leading to his swift arrest. He has been remanded to 14 days of police custody.
In response to the heinous crime, the hospital has established an 11-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Simultaneously, the Kolkata Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with experts from the homicide department to conduct a thorough probe.
The murder has incited strong reactions from the community and political activists, who have taken to the streets demanding justice. Protestors, including political party workers, have called for decisive action and accountability.
The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has also weighed in on the issue, sending an urgent letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda. FORDA has threatened to halt hospital services if immediate action is not taken.
The case continues to develop as authorities work to address the public's concerns and ensure justice for the victim.