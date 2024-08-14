Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Mamata Banerjee Compares Protests To Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that her government has taken extensive measures in response to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
Despite these efforts, she acknowledged that a malicious campaign against her government continues.
The Chief Minister urged the protesters to direct their criticism at her personally, rather than at the state of West Bengal. "We have taken all possible actions in this case, but still, a malicious campaign is on," she stated while addressing a programme organized by the party on the eve of Independence Day.
"You are free to abuse me, but don't abuse West Bengal," she added. She also appealed to the protesting doctors to end their cease work and return to their duties, as healthcare services have been severely affected.
The victim, a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor in the chest medicine department, was found dead in a semi-nude condition inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital. She had been on duty the previous night, and her body was discovered under mysterious circumstances by hospital authorities the following day.
CM Banerjee expressed her commitment to fully supporting the CBI in its investigation into the doctor’s rape and murder case, emphasizing her desire for a swift resolution. "We would abide by the Calcutta High Court’s order and extend all support to the CBI. We have no problem with CBI being handed over the case as we want it solved at the earliest," she affirmed.
The Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the murder of the woman doctor. The court noted that there is a significant risk that evidence may be tampered with and witnesses influenced. "Therefore, we deem it appropriate to transfer the investigation to the CBI," the court stated.
Banerjee accused the CPI(M) and BJP of attempting to orchestrate protests similar to those in Bangladesh as part of a strategy to seize political power in West Bengal. "CPI(M) and BJP trying to organise Bangladesh-like protests to capture power in Bengal," she remarked.
The Kolkata Police confirmed that preliminary autopsy findings indicate the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered. "This is definitely not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault," police officials confirmed.
A detailed four-page report on the case revealed the extent of the injuries, indicating that the victim's neck bone was broken, suggesting she was first strangled and then smothered. The report also noted bleeding from her private parts and injuries on various parts of her body, including her eyes, mouth, face, nails, belly, and limbs.
The semi-nude body of the victim, a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor in the chest medicine department, was discovered inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital on Friday. She had been on duty the previous night, and her body was found under mysterious circumstances by hospital authorities the following day.