RG Kar Medical College Death: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CBI Probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Adhikari has also urged student communities to stage protests against the state's perceived inadequate response to the incident.
The BJP leader took to the social media platform X, stating, "The body of the second-year postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College, found dead inside the Seminar Hall on the 3rd floor of the emergency building under mysterious circumstances, reportedly had injury marks."
He further claimed, "Unconfirmed reports suggest signs of strangulation and traces of seminal fluid. This appears to be a clear case of murder, possibly involving rape. The case should be immediately transferred to the CBI."
Adhikari criticized the state government for its response, saying, "Instead of addressing the issue seriously, the State Government has formed an 11-member inquiry committee, which bizarrely includes some interns. It seems the government is either trying to cover up its negligence or is not taking this matter seriously."
He also encouraged the student community, particularly medical students, to protest against the government's "complacent attitude", pledging his support to ensure justice for the deceased student.
Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy addressed the incident, noting, "I learned that this student is from our constituency. I have reviewed all the documents and investigated the matter. We hope the accused will be arrested and punished soon."
In response to the incident, students organized a candlelight march in Kolkata on Friday evening. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has echoed the call for a CBI investigation and a re-postmortem by a Central Government hospital.
Paul stated, "The condition in which her body was found—completely naked with bruises—suggests she was raped and then murdered. We demand a CBI investigation. A postmortem should not be conducted after evening, yet it was done here. If the postmortem is carried out under the state system, the truth will be buried."
"We want a re-postmortem by a central government hospital. This is all we demand to ensure she receives justice," she added.
The body of the medical student has since been transported from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to her residence.