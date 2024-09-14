Kolkata: Police Arrest 2 Over Plot To Attack RG Kar Protesting Doctors
Kolkata police foiled a plot to attack protesting doctors outside Swasthya Bhawan on Saturday arresting two individuals. Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Aneesh Sarkar revealed that police had received intelligence about a potential attack on the doctors.
This protest followed the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. "We had intelligence from our sources that professional criminals were planning an attack on the protesting doctors outside Swasthya Bhawan. We also came across an audio clip of a conversation between two individuals, exposing this conspiracy," Sarkar stated.
The authenticity of the audio clip was verified, leading to the registration of a case. Two individuals have been arrested so far, with one, Sanjeev Das, admitting that the voice in the recording is his. The DCP noted that the two accused would be presented in court with a request for 14-day custody. "We will submit the findings from our technical analysis to the court. We have increased the number of CCTV cameras at the protest site and boosted security. The case has been registered under BNS sections 224, 352, 353A, B(ii), 351(ii), and 61," Sarkar added.
Concurrently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan to address the protesting doctors. She assured them that their demands would be considered and that action would be taken against those responsible. Banerjee expressed her empathy, saying, "I have been a student leader myself and have struggled a lot in life, so I understand your situation. I am not concerned about my position. It rained all night while you were protesting, and I was worried... I will review your demands. I don't run the government alone; I will consult senior officials and find a solution. Whoever is guilty will be punished. I ask for some time. The state government will not take any action against you."
She urged the doctors to resume their duties, stating, "I request you to resume work. All the work related to the development, infrastructure, and security of the hospital has begun and will continue."
The tragic incident involving the second-year postgraduate medical student occurred on August 9, when she was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College.