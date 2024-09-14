Kolkata: Police Arrest 2 Over Plot To Attack RG Kar Protesting Doctors

Concurrently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan to address the protesting doctors. She assured them that their demands would be considered and that action would be taken against those responsible. Banerjee expressed her empathy, saying, "I have been a student leader myself and have struggled a lot in life, so I understand your situation. I am not concerned about my position. It rained all night while you were protesting, and I was worried... I will review your demands. I don't run the government alone; I will consult senior officials and find a solution. Whoever is guilty will be punished. I ask for some time. The state government will not take any action against you."