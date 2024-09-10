RG Kar Case: Protesting Doctors Defy SC Deadline To Resume Work

"Yesterday, the Supreme Court gave an order saying that the students agitating should come back to work by 5 PM today. The CM and government waited till 5 PM. Thereafter, at 5 PM our administrative officers reached the view that 10 doctors could come and talk to the supreme authority in the state. At 6:10 PM, an email was sent to them by the Principal Secretary to come to Nabanna. Till 7:30 PM, the CM waited but nothing came from agitating doctors. At 7:30 PM the CM left the premises of Nabanna. She has always been requesting junior doctors to return to their services. We find that agitating doctors have not returned to work,” said Bhattacharya.