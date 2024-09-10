RG Kar Case: Protesting Doctors Defy SC Deadline To Resume Work

Despite directives from the Supreme Court to resume work by 5 PM on Tuesday, protesting doctors in West Bengal remained firm in their stance, refusing to end their month-long agitation. The doctors, who have been protesting for 31 days, have continued to press for their demands, rejecting attempts by the West Bengal Government to hold discussions.
In response to the ongoing protest, the West Bengal Government issued a letter inviting the doctors for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat. According to West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the Chief Minister waited for the doctors to arrive after sending the invitation but none showed up.
"Yesterday, the Supreme Court gave an order saying that the students agitating should come back to work by 5 PM today. The CM and government waited till 5 PM. Thereafter, at 5 PM our administrative officers reached the view that 10 doctors could come and talk to the supreme authority in the state. At 6:10 PM, an email was sent to them by the Principal Secretary to come to Nabanna. Till 7:30 PM, the CM waited but nothing came from agitating doctors. At 7:30 PM the CM left the premises of Nabanna. She has always been requesting junior doctors to return to their services. We find that agitating doctors have not returned to work,” said Bhattacharya.
However, the protesting doctors remained defiant, asserting that they would not meet the Chief Minister elsewhere as their demands had already been clearly stated.
“This letter came from the Principal Secretary. They want 10 representatives to go and have a meeting with them. Our demands are clear and we have been protesting for 31 days. When we are sitting here, why are you calling us somewhere else? We will surely reply to the letter,” a protesting doctor said.
The Supreme Court, while reminding that no punitive action should be taken against the doctors once they resume work, emphasized that failure to do so by 5 PM on Wednesday would leave the state government free to take disciplinary action. The court also reiterated the importance of maintaining safety and security for doctors in hospitals, ensuring proper conditions including adequate toilet facilities.
Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, representing the doctors, informed the court that they have been facing threats during the protests. In light of this, the Supreme Court directed that necessary measures be taken to ensure the safety of doctors.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud further directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit an updated status report on the case by next week. The court will review the matter on Tuesday, September 17.