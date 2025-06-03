Kolkata Youth’s Vulgar Tweet on 'Maa Kamakhya' Ignites Statewide Fury

Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi, a resident of West Bengal, has found himself in legal trouble after posting controversial and derogatory content about the revered Maa Kamakhya on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The post, which vilified sacred Hindu traditions and used obscene language, has sparked outrage among devotees and political leaders alike.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police to initiate strict legal action against Khan. Following his instructions, a case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panbazar, Guwahati. The cyber team of Assam Police is set to travel to West Bengal in search of Khan.

According to the complaint filed in Guwahati, Khan posted from his public Twitter handle @rashidi_wazahat, referring to the sacred Shakti Peeth of Maa Kamakhya as a “chopped vagina” and labeled Hindu devotees as “mentally sick.” The complaint emphasized that such language is not only obscene and offensive but also designed to hurt religious sentiments, incite hatred, and provoke communal disharmony.

The complainant further urged authorities to:

Register an FIR under appropriate sections. Conduct a thorough investigation into Khan's online activities. Ensure legal accountability for promoting hate speech under the guise of free expression.

Meanwhile, another complaint has been filed in Kolkata by Subodh Dass, District President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), North Kolkata. In his letter to the Commissioner of Police at Lalbazar Police Headquarters, Dass alleged that Khan has also made derogatory remarks against Bhagwan Sri Krishna and Maa Kamakhya.

The Kolkata complaint seeks action under Sections 196(1)(a), 299, 352, and 353(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, stating that Khan’s posts are intended to hurt Hindu sentiments and mock sacred beliefs. Dass emphasized that hate speech should not be misused under the protection of Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

The concerned authorities are now under pressure to take swift and exemplary action against Wazahat Khan, who reportedly has a history of making inflammatory statements against Hindu deities on social media.

His profile, as observed by complainants, consistently mocks religious beliefs, raising serious concerns about communal harmony and digital accountability.

