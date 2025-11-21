Kopra Reservoir Set to Receive Ramsar Site Status

State Wetland Authority Sends Proposal to Centre

Acting on the directives of Forest and Climate Change Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap, the Chhattisgarh government has initiated a major step toward declaring Kopra Reservoir, located in Bilaspur district, as a proposed Ramsar Site.

Known for its natural as well as man-made features, the reservoir serves as a vital source of water resources, irrigation, and biodiversity for the entire region.

International Recognition Expected for Kopra Reservoir

Minister Kashyap expressed confidence that the Ramsar designation will provide national and international recognition to the area.

The reservoir mainly fills with rainwater and small streams from the surrounding region. It fulfils the drinking water needs of nearby villages and is a key irrigation source for local farmers.

The fertile lands around the reservoir support agriculture across several villages and small towns, making the local agrarian economy heavily dependent on this water body.

A Hub of Rich Biodiversity

Kopra Reservoir is home to a rich variety of bird species, aquatic life, and plant diversity throughout the year. The area is especially known for hosting large numbers of migratory birds annually.

The reservoir supports fish species, aquatic plants, amphibians, reptiles, and numerous insects, making it one of the region’s most biologically diverse wetland systems.

Ideal Habitat for Rare Bird Species

According to the State Wetland Authority, Kopra Reservoir provides an ideal habitat for rare and significant bird species such as the River Tern, Common Pochard, and Egyptian Vulture.

Experts say the reservoir meets Ramsar Criteria 02, 03, and 05, making it an excellent example of a high-value wetland ecosystem.

Tourism Potential to Rise After Approval

Considering its ecological and scientific importance, the state government has forwarded the proposal to the Centre for Ramsar recognition.

Upon approval, the reservoir will gain international protection status, enhancing its value in terms of environmental conservation, scientific study, and tourism development.

Strengthening Rural Livelihood and Conservation Efforts

Under various government schemes, initiatives related to environmental protection, water conservation, biodiversity enhancement, and rural livelihood development are being strengthened in the area.

These efforts aim to maintain a sustainable balance between local communities and natural resources.

