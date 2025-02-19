Labour Ministry Partners with APNA to Add 1 Million Jobs Annually to NCS Portal

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with job recruitment platform APNA to enhance employment opportunities on the National Career Service (NCS) portal. The partnership is expected to bring over 1 million job openings annually, strengthening domestic employment avenues.

Advertisment

According to a statement from the Labour Ministry, the NCS portal plays a crucial role in connecting job seekers with employers, boasting over 4 million registered employers and mobilizing 44 million vacancies since its launch. At any given time, nearly 1 million vacancies are available on the portal, ensuring a continuous flow of job opportunities.

The ministry emphasized that this collaboration is a significant step toward bridging the talent-employment gap and fostering economic growth and workforce development in India.

Also Read: ISRO Develops World's Largest 10-Tonne Propellant Mixer for Solid Motors