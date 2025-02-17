ISRO Develops World's Largest 10-Tonne Propellant Mixer for Solid Motors

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully developed and realized a 10-tonne propellant mixer for solid motors, marking a major advancement in India's space technology.

Advertisment

In a statement, ISRO emphasized the significance of solid propulsion in space transportation, stating, "Solid propulsion plays a crucial role in Indian Space Transportation Systems, and the vertical mixer is one of the critical equipment in solid motor production."

Highlighting the complexity of propellant production, the agency noted, "Solid propellants are the backbone of rocket motors, and their production requires precise mixing of highly sensitive and hazardous ingredients."

To enhance the production scale of solid motor segments, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota collaborated with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) in Bengaluru to design and develop a state-of-the-art 10-tonne Vertical Planetary Mixer.

Terming it a "significant technological marvel," ISRO asserted that the newly developed mixer is the "world’s largest solid propellant mixing equipment."

The project was executed in collaboration with academia and industries, and ISRO confirmed that the system has successfully cleared factory-level acceptance tests. "This high-capacity mixer will enable productivity, quality, and throughput improvement for heavy solid motors production," the agency said.

ISRO underscored the initiative as part of the Department of Space’s efforts toward self-reliance in critical technologies. "The realisation of the indigenous 10-tonne vertical mixer is a true testament to India’s growing technological prowess, self-reliance, and unwavering commitment to innovation," it added.

The mixer was formally handed over to the Director of SDSC SHAR by the Director of CMTI in the presence of ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan on Thursday at CMTI, Bengaluru.