Lachit Divas to be Celebrated from Nov 23-25 in Delhi: Assam CM

Lachit Divas will be celebrated for three days from November 23-25 in New Delhi. This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

CM Sarma held a review meeting on Lachit Divas at Assam Bhawan in New Delhi.

The 400th Birth Anniversary of great warrior of Ahom Dynasty Bir Lachit Borphukan will be held with grand programme with an exhibition on 600-year-old history of Ahom dynasty at Vigyan Bhawan on November 23.

The Ahom history exhibition will be inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A cultural program to be held on November 23 will be inaugurated by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.