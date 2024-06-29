Ladakh: Five Soldiers Killed In Tank Exercise Incident

National

According to reports, at least five soldiers were swept away while attempting to cross a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area early Saturday morning.
Five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed following a tragic incident during a tank exercise in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh.

The mishap, which occurred around 1 am near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometers from the area, was attributed to a sudden rise in water levels.

The soldiers were on a training mission when the incident occurred.

All five bodies have been recovered, Defence officials said.

