Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Court Frames Charges Against Ashish Mishra

A court on Tuesday framed charges against Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Mishra is the prime accused in the case, and he has been accused of running over and killing four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021.

"Additional District Judge Sunil Kumar Verma has fixed December 16 as the next date for the trials to begin," District Government Counsel Arvind Tripathi told ANI.

"The court charged the 14 accused, including Ashish Mishra, with IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (committing an offence with a common intention), 326 (dismemberment), 307 (murderous assault), 302 (Murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 427 (causing damage to property) and found sufficient grounds for framing of charges under section 177 (punishment for violation of Motor Vehicles Act) of the Motor Vehicles Act," said Tripathi.

As per the reports, he had allegedly run over the farmers who were protesting against the three farm Laws passed by the Centre. Mishra was arrested on October 9 and was granted bail in February this year.