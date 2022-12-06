APSC Scam: Tenure Of BK Sharma Commission Extended

The government of Assam on Tuesday extended the tenure of the commission headed by Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma, probing the massive scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).
According to reports, the state government extended the tenure of the one man commission that is probing the recruitment scam pertaining to CCE 2014 of APSC, by another six months.
Meanwhile, the extended tenure has been in effect from November 20 onwards.
It may be noted that the Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi had re-constituted a committee to examine the report of retired Justice Biplap Kumar Sharma regarding the APSC recruitment scam 2013, via a notice issued on September 13.
The committee comprised of Chief Secretary of Assam IAS Paban Kumar Borthakur as Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary of FCS and CA, Hill Areas departments IAS BR Samal and Director General of Police IPS Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as members, Principal Secretary of Personnel department IAS Niraj Verma as member convenor and Learned Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli to give assistance to the committee on legal matters.
The notice read, “In suspension of earlier notification No. HMA-19011/46/2018-Political (A)/291, dated 20th May, 2022 the Governor of Assam is pleased to re-constitute a Committee with the following members to examine the report of the Justice (retd.) B K Sharma Commission of Inquiry with regards to malpractices in conduct of CCE, 2013, by Assam Public Service Commission and suggest actions to be taken in this regard.”
The committee would examine whether the entire results of the 2013 civil services examination are to be set aside or whether the candidates will be entitled to notice and consequential hearings following basic principles of natural justice.
The committee was also supposed to examine whether the action would be uniform or graded depending on the nature of irregularity.