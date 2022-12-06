APSC Scam: Tenure Of BK Sharma Commission Extended

The government of Assam on Tuesday extended the tenure of the commission headed by Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma, probing the massive scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

According to reports, the state government extended the tenure of the one man commission that is probing the recruitment scam pertaining to CCE 2014 of APSC, by another six months.

Meanwhile, the extended tenure has been in effect from November 20 onwards.

It may be noted that the Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi had re-constituted a committee to examine the report of retired Justice Biplap Kumar Sharma regarding the APSC recruitment scam 2013, via a notice issued on September 13.

The committee comprised of Chief Secretary of Assam IAS Paban Kumar Borthakur as Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary of FCS and CA, Hill Areas departments IAS BR Samal and Director General of Police IPS Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as members, Principal Secretary of Personnel department IAS Niraj Verma as member convenor and Learned Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli to give assistance to the committee on legal matters.