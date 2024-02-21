Lakhisarai Accident: PM Modi Condoles Tragic Loss Of Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the tragic accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai which claimed nine lives. He further wished speedy recovery to all the injured people.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "The road accident that happened in Lakhisarai, Bihar is very sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery of all the injured."
"Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," the post added.
Nine people died and another five sustained injuries following a major road accident in which an autorickshaw was hit by a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district. The accident occurred late on Tuesday night.
The injured were rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for immediate medical assistance. Most of the victims were identified as residents of Jamalpur in the Munger district of the state.
The police said that the accident took place in Lakhisarai as the truck was coming from the wrong side and collided with the autorickshaw which resulted in the casualties. The five injured people remain critical and were referred to PMCH after being administered first aid.
"The auto's passengers, residents of Jamalpur in Munger district, were heading to Lakhisarai railway station after completing catering work in Sikandra. They had reserved the auto from Sikandra for their journey to Munger," said senior police officer Amit Kumar.
"The auto driver, Manoj, also succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police reached the site on receiving information, and families of the deceased have been informed," he added.