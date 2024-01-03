PM Modi Condoles Tragic Dergaon Accident, Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Assam's Dergaon which falls in the Golaghat district.
Taking to X, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved and an additional Rs 50,000 to the injured. The amount will be paid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."
"The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," added the post.
Earlier on Wednesday, a bus carrying 45 picnic goers was involved in a major collision with an oncoming coal-laden truck resulting in at least 12 deaths.
While the death toll is sadly likely to rise with four to five people said to be critically injured along with others who were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).
The accident is thought to have taken place as the coal truck was diverted to the opposite lane due to ongoing construction works on one side of the national highway. Amid low visibility due to fog in the early morning hours, the speeding bus rammed into the coal-truck causing the accident.
Locals have alleged negligence on the part of authorities. Speaking to Pratidin Time, a Dergaon resident said that amid ongoing construction works, there are no proper road safety instructions laid down. He highlighted the absence of road signs informing of diversions and authorities only sending low-ranked officials to visit the construction site, highlighting the negligence.