Mizoram Gives Nod To CBI Probe Into State Corruption Cases

The Mizoram government has approved the CBI to probe into state offenses as part of its efforts to eradicate corruption.
The Mizoram government issued a gazette notification on Thursday, permitting Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigations of crimes in the state under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1948.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma posted on X, "The Government of Mizoram grants consent for a CBI investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram. Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens."
Previously, on December 22, Lalduhoma, the Chief Minister of Mizoram, attended the graduation ceremony of the 69th batch of recruit constables and the 4th batch of head constables (operators) at the Police Training School in Thenzawl.
During the event, the Chief Minister of Mizoram briefed the recently graduated constables on the efforts being made by the Mizoram government to prevent the illegal transportation of dry areca nuts, drugs, and other contraband within the state. The aim is to protect the community from any form of illicit trafficking.
He additionally told the police officers that they were the primary group responsible for carrying out this mission and that the well-being of the public relied greatly on the effectiveness of the police.
In this context, the Chief Minister encouraged them to put forth their utmost endeavor, maintain discipline, and show dedication.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma also urged recruits to prioritize their health and expressed his serious worry about the high mortality rate of police officers while on duty.
The basic training that began on January 1, 2023, enrolled 284 recruits. However, 13 recruits were unable to complete the training for different reasons. As a result, 271 recruits successfully finished the course and participated in their passing out parade.