Lalu Prasad Yadav Shifted to AIIMS New Delhi

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday night from Ranchi after his health condition deteriorated.

He is admitted in the emergency department and will be examined by a team of doctors from the departments of cardiology, nephrology and medicine among others.

According to sources, Prasad was brought to the facility at around 9 pm.

A medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi referred the former Bihar chief minister to AIIMS, New Delhi in an air ambulance.

Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years' imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The court had convicted him on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after virtually hearing the arguments.

Also Read: Assam: Mira Borthakur Appointed new Mahila Congress Chief