Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap from RJD and Family for 6 Years

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the party and the family for a period of six years. The decision came after a controversial Facebook post—purportedly from Tej Pratap's account—surfaced online, featuring a photograph of him with a woman identified as his “partner.”

Taking to microblogging platform X, Lalu Yadav cited Tej Pratap's "activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour" as being contrary to the values and traditions of the Yadav family. “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice,” he wrote.

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025

“Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years,” the RJD chief declared. Lalu further stated that Tej Pratap is “capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life,” and advised others to make independent decisions regarding their associations with him.

Lalu emphasized his lifelong belief in public accountability, saying, “I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life.”

Reacting to the controversy, Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar minister, claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked. The now-deleted post had suggested he had been in a 12-year-long relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. The post triggered widespread social media reactions, particularly in light of Tej Pratap’s 2018 marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. That marriage ended on a sour note, with Aishwarya accusing her husband and in-laws of mistreatment.

मेरे सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म को हैक एवं मेरे तश्वीरो को गलत तरीके से एडिट कर मुझे और मेरे परिवार वालो को परेशान और बदनाम किया जा रहा है,मैं अपने सुभचिंतको और फॉलोवर्स से अपील करता हूं कि वे सतर्क रहें और किसी भी अफ़वाह पर ध्यान न दे.... — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 24, 2025

In a statement on X, Tej Pratap said there was a deliberate attempt to “defame and harass” him and his family, alleging that his social media accounts had been compromised and that the photos were edited with malicious intent. “My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully,” he wrote, urging people to disregard any rumours.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Tej Pratap Yadav has lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the alleged cyber incident.