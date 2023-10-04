Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Others Get Bail In Land-For-Jobs Scam

The court posted the matter for the next hearing on October 16 after granting relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The court also directed CBI to serve a chargesheet copy to all accused in the matter.

On September 22, a Delhi court issued summons to Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav, former Union railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 other accused in the alleged land-for-job scam, said officials familiar with the matter.