Landfall Process of Cyclone Montha Has Started: IMD Warns Next 4 Hours ‘Critical’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening confirmed that the landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced along the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coast and will continue for the next 3 to 4 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall, violent winds and high tidal waves are already battering parts of Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna and Bapatla districts, prompting evacuation operations and emergency alerts.
The cyclone is crossing the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, with estimated wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, according to IMD’s latest cyclone bulletin.
Cyclone Position and Movement
As of 5:30 PM on October 28, 2025, Cyclone Montha (pronounced Mon-Tha) was positioned over the west-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.0°N and longitude 82.3°E, approximately:
110 km south of Kakinada
120 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam
220 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam
460 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha)
The storm is moving north-northwestward at a speed of 17 kmph.
Storm to Weaken After Landfall
IMD forecasts that Cyclone Montha will gradually weaken after moving inland:
|Date & Time (IST)
|Position (Lat °N / Long °E)
|Wind Speed (kmph)
|Category
|28 Oct, 17:30
|16.0 / 82.3
|90–100 gusting 110
|Severe Cyclonic Storm
|28 Oct, 23:30
|16.7 / 82.1
|85–95 gusting 105
|Severe Cyclonic Storm
|29 Oct, 05:30
|17.4 / 81.9
|65–75 gusting 85
|Cyclonic Storm
|29 Oct, 11:30
|18.3 / 81.7
|50–60 gusting 70
|Deep Depression
|29 Oct, 17:30
|19.1 / 81.5
|40–50 gusting 60
|Depression
|30 Oct, 05:00
|20.9 / 81.1
|25–35 gusting 45
|Well-marked Low Pressure Area
Monitoring and Alerts
The cyclone is being tracked using Doppler Weather Radar stations in Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam, alongside satellite data, coastal observatories and ocean buoys. IMD has issued a “Red Message” warning, indicating severe weather with a high likelihood of widespread damage along the Andhra–Yanam coastline.
Residents in vulnerable coastal areas have been advised to:
- Stay indoors during landfall
- Avoid seashores and low-lying coastal zones
- Disconnect non-essential electrical appliances
- Follow evacuation orders issued by local authorities
Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea.
High-Risk Districts
The highest impact is expected in:
Konaseema
Kakinada
Krishna
Bapatla
Yanam (Puducherry UT enclave)
Parts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram
Southern Odisha coast (Ganjam and Gajapati districts)
What’s Next
NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed and the state disaster management department has activated emergency control rooms in all coastal districts. IMD will issue further updates as the landfall progresses.
Also Read: Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha Triggers National Alert; Assam, NE Brace for Heavy Rain