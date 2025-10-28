Landfall Process of Cyclone Montha Has Started: IMD Warns Next 4 Hours ‘Critical’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening confirmed that the landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced along the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coast and will continue for the next 3 to 4 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall, violent winds and high tidal waves are already battering parts of Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna and Bapatla districts, prompting evacuation operations and emergency alerts.

The cyclone is crossing the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, with estimated wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, according to IMD’s latest cyclone bulletin.

Cyclone Position and Movement

As of 5:30 PM on October 28, 2025, Cyclone Montha (pronounced Mon-Tha) was positioned over the west-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.0°N and longitude 82.3°E, approximately:

110 km south of Kakinada

120 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam

220 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam

460 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha)

The storm is moving north-northwestward at a speed of 17 kmph.

Storm to Weaken After Landfall

IMD forecasts that Cyclone Montha will gradually weaken after moving inland:

Date & Time (IST) Position (Lat °N / Long °E) Wind Speed (kmph) Category 28 Oct, 17:30 16.0 / 82.3 90–100 gusting 110 Severe Cyclonic Storm 28 Oct, 23:30 16.7 / 82.1 85–95 gusting 105 Severe Cyclonic Storm 29 Oct, 05:30 17.4 / 81.9 65–75 gusting 85 Cyclonic Storm 29 Oct, 11:30 18.3 / 81.7 50–60 gusting 70 Deep Depression 29 Oct, 17:30 19.1 / 81.5 40–50 gusting 60 Depression 30 Oct, 05:00 20.9 / 81.1 25–35 gusting 45 Well-marked Low Pressure Area

Monitoring and Alerts

The cyclone is being tracked using Doppler Weather Radar stations in Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam, alongside satellite data, coastal observatories and ocean buoys. IMD has issued a “Red Message” warning, indicating severe weather with a high likelihood of widespread damage along the Andhra–Yanam coastline.

Residents in vulnerable coastal areas have been advised to:

Stay indoors during landfall Avoid seashores and low-lying coastal zones Disconnect non-essential electrical appliances Follow evacuation orders issued by local authorities

Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the sea.

High-Risk Districts

The highest impact is expected in:

Konaseema

Kakinada

Krishna

Bapatla

Yanam (Puducherry UT enclave)

Parts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram

Southern Odisha coast (Ganjam and Gajapati districts)

What’s Next

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed and the state disaster management department has activated emergency control rooms in all coastal districts. IMD will issue further updates as the landfall progresses.

