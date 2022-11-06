Protesting Landowners Call Off Road Blockade in Mizoram

The road blockade by protesting landowners at the National Highway 306 at Vairengte town in Mizoram’s Kolasib district has been called off on Sunday.

Over 1,700 private landowners along the stretch of NH-306 and NH-6 had staged an indefinite strike from Thursday blocking incoming vehicles from outside the state via Assam at Vairengte.

The blockade was called by land owners, who demanded immediate payment of compensation for their land that was acquired for constructing a four-lane highway between Assam's Silchar and Aizawl.

The agitators agreed to call off the blockade after leaders of the central committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest organisation in the state, mediated on Saturday afternoon.

The YMA leaders asked the agitators to clear the national highway as people of the state would soon be suffering from shortage of essential commodities, including petroleum products that are imported from outside the state.

The leaders also promised to take up the issue of expeditious disbursement of compensation money to the land owners before the end of November.