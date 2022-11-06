National

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl

According to reports, Alia arrived at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at 7 am earlier today and gave birth to a baby girl at 12.05 pm.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Welcomes Baby Girl
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Welcomes Baby Girl
Pratidin Bureau

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday.

According to reports, Alia arrived at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at 7 am earlier today and gave birth to a baby girl at 12.05 pm.

Taking to social media, Alia Bhatt made the announcement which read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Also Read
Big B to Take Legal Action Against Phishing Calls Made Under His Name

The couple got married in April this year and made their pregnancy announcement in June.

Last month, an intimate baby shower ceremony was organised at their residence Vastu.

The ceremony was attended by Kapoors and Bhatts, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karisma, Shweta Bachchan, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and others. 

Also Read
Police Lathi-Charge Protesting AAP Members in Assam’s Bajali
Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor
Baby Girl
HN Reliance Foundation Hospital

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com