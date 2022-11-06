Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday.

According to reports, Alia arrived at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at 7 am earlier today and gave birth to a baby girl at 12.05 pm.

Taking to social media, Alia Bhatt made the announcement which read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”