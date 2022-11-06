Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday.
According to reports, Alia arrived at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at 7 am earlier today and gave birth to a baby girl at 12.05 pm.
Taking to social media, Alia Bhatt made the announcement which read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”
The couple got married in April this year and made their pregnancy announcement in June.
Last month, an intimate baby shower ceremony was organised at their residence Vastu.
The ceremony was attended by Kapoors and Bhatts, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karisma, Shweta Bachchan, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and others.