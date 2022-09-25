Guwahati: 3rd Edition of Lokmanthan Concludes

The Exhibition and Cultural Programme of third edition of the Lokmanthan 2022 which was being held at the Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati concluded on Saturday.

The Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, graced the occasion as the 'Chief Guest' on the occasion.

The session started with a beautiful Satriya performance of Bharat Vandana by Dr. Mallika Kandali and the group. Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Adviser, IFNE, and Education Adviser to the Government of Assam delivered the welcome address. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude that the third edition of Lokmanthan was organized in the land of Northeast India.

“North-east is the best place for celebrating, Lok Parampara due to its diversified culture" quoting Nani Gopal Mahanta, Shri Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said followed by a shloke from Atharva Veda "the earth doesn't make any discrimination."

"It is a colloquium of nations' first thinkers and practitioners" explaining the motto of Lokmanthan Shri Hosabole introducing the popular misinterpretation of 'Folk' as 'Lok'.

The Governor also spoke about the relevance of Lokmanthan in this present scenario. He further said, “When the concept of universalism can be seen in localism, when we are successful to make a drop of water understand that the drop itself is an ‘ocean’, only then we do find the 'truth'.

Other respected dignitaries gracing the dais were Shrikant Katdhare, Shri Hari, Sanjay and Abhijit Gokhale.

Some books and journals were also released namely ‘Assam’s Great Heroes: who fought the Muslim Invasions’ by Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap, ‘Freedom Fighters of Pragjyotishpur Who Valiantly Fought Against the British’ by David T. Thawmthanga, and ‘Northeast Chronicle’, a quarterly journal published in Delhi to portray the true narrative of different untouched aspects of Poorvottar Bharat.

Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta addressed the vote of thanks.



On the other hand, the valedictory function was followed by an enchanting Theme based cultural presentation of the "Common Marriage Traditions" of Assam, Manipur, Chattishgarh, Rajasthan and various geographical parts of Bharat in the morning.