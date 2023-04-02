Landslide Kills Army Jawan Near India-China Border in Arunachal

An army jawan was killed in a landslide near the India-China border in Arunachal.

During an operational task in the forward area in the Tawang sector a team of Indian Army personnel was struck by a sudden massive landslide with debris of 6-7 feet including fallen trees, rock & mud in the early hours of March 27.

While everyone else was able to escape without any critical injury, Subedar AS Dhagale got trapped in the debris. A search operation was launched immediately to locate him.

On Saturday, at around 10:50 AM after a massive search for four days by multiple teams and specialist equipment, Subedar AS Dhagale's mortal remains were retrieved from the landslide site. Mortal remains have been moved to District Hospital, Tawang.

Sub AS Dhagale belonged to the district Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Wreath laying is planned at Tawang before the dispatch of mortal remains to the hometown.