Arunachal Pradesh: NSCN Cadres Kill IRBn Jawan in Jailbreak

Two National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) cadres escaped from jail and killed one jawan in Arunachal Pradesh, reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Tirap HQ Khonsa where two NSCN cadres, identified as Roksen Homcha Lowang and Titpu Kitnya snatched an AK-47 rifle from the deceased and fired upon him.

The deceased jawan was identified as Wangnyam Bosai, an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) constable.

Bosai passed away on his way to Dibrugarh hospital in Assam for advance treatment.

The NCSN cadre Titpu Kitnya was an undertrial prisoner while Roksen Homcha was his sentence for murder.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that efforts to trace and nab the escapees have been initiated.