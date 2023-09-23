'The Conclave 2023': Jadav Payeng Reiterates Importance Of Nature Conservation

“Overall what is happening is that there is so much of production and things are getting consumed without us being aware of where it is going. When we consume and throw it away, it becomes heaps of mountains of waste. This is something that we need to think,” she said.

Speaking on the waste management system, Mahanta said, “Almost everyone goes to picnic like in earlier times. But something is different from those times if we compare it with the present. Earlier, we used to carry food and fruits and it has mostly been our habit to throw the leftovers away, however, now what we mostly carry is chips, and chocolates.”