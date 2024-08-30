"Largest Port in Indian History", Sarbananda Sonowal on Vadhvan Port Project

Sonowal further called upon the youth of Assam and the Northeastern region to explore training and career opportunities in the maritime sector, as the new port will create numerous job prospects and bolster regional development.

He said, “The Vadhvan Port represents a unique gift to the people of Maharashtra and a remarkable example of national benefit. It is expected to play a significant role in building a self-reliant and prosperous India. The port will create numerous opportunities for the younger generation and is set to be included among the world's top ten container handling ports. During its construction, approximately 1 lakh jobs are anticipated. The development of the port will also enhance the Palghar region of Maharashtra as an attractive tourist destination. The Maharashtra government and its people are being commended for their active cooperation in this endeavor. The port project is poised to boost the country's economic strength and strengthen export flows in the future.”