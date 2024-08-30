"Largest Port in Indian History", Sarbananda Sonowal on Vadhvan Port Project

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the Vadhvan Port project, calling it a historic milestone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the port on Friday.
Sonowal who was present at the foundation laying ceremony of the port in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Friday stated that the port, which is set to become the largest port in Indian history, will be a giant leap towards Viksit Bharat.
Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said, “Today marks a historic day for our country. The largest port in post-independence India is being established in Vadhavan. With a total project cost exceeding Rs 76,000 crore, the Port will stand as a testament to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, positioning the country among the world's leading maritime nations. This foundation stone laying ceremony under the leadership of PM Modi ji signals a new era for our nation's ports and maritime sector. The development of this port will play a crucial role in positioning India among the world's top three economies by 2030 and will significantly enhance our economic strength."
Sonowal further called upon the youth of Assam and the Northeastern region to explore training and career opportunities in the maritime sector, as the new port will create numerous job prospects and bolster regional development.
He said, “The Vadhvan Port represents a unique gift to the people of Maharashtra and a remarkable example of national benefit. It is expected to play a significant role in building a self-reliant and prosperous India. The port will create numerous opportunities for the younger generation and is set to be included among the world's top ten container handling ports. During its construction, approximately 1 lakh jobs are anticipated. The development of the port will also enhance the Palghar region of Maharashtra as an attractive tourist destination. The Maharashtra government and its people are being commended for their active cooperation in this endeavor. The port project is poised to boost the country's economic strength and strengthen export flows in the future.”