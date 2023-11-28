National

Late Gnr Uddhab Das’s Mother Lays Wreath at National War Memorial

In a bid to honour martyr Late Gnr Uddhab Das, his mother Mrs Thageswari Das along with her daughter paid homage by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial on November 27.
Honouring of battle martyrs at the National War Memorial is organized by the Ministry of Defence every month where a martyr is honoured by laying a wreath.

Notably, Late Gnr Uddhab Das sacrificed his life during ‘Operation Vijay’.

Notably, the day Das embarked on a journey to immortality in the war, Mrs Thageswari Das, was inconsolable with intense grief. With profound memories, the brave mother prayed for the well-being of the departed soul while paying homage at the war memorial.

