Wrestlers Move SC Seeking Registration of FIR Against WFI Chief

Top wrestlers of the country who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking the registration of an FIR against him.

Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda mentioned the plea before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who asked him to mention the matter again tomorrow as his petition was not in today's list of mentioned matters.

Vinesh Phogat and the other seven wrestlers have urged the top court to issue directions to Delhi police to lodge FIR against Brij Bhushan.

A six-member oversight committee was formed in January this year by the sports ministry with boxer Mary Kom being the head to probe into the allegations leveled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, has sought a report from the sports ministry in regards to the status of the oversight committee.

Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia staged sit-in protests at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the WFI president on Sunday. Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik became emotional and broke down while interacting with the media during the protest. Speaking to media persons, the wrestlers said that no action was taken against the WFI chief even after staging protests.

The wrestlers had accused the WFI and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers had filed a police complaint against Bhushan at the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi.